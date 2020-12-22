On Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, Harvey Eugene Fowlkes Sr. passed away at the age of 82. He is survived by seven children, 12 grandchildren, seven greatgrandchildren, and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Fowlkes and son Harvey Eugene Fowlkes Junior.
Gene, as he liked to be called, was born on August 2nd, 1938, in El Centro, California to Jimerson and Dorothy Fowlkes. He was a Master Mechanic and his work was his passion. He moved his family to Roseburg in the mid 70s, where he owned a series of service stations and automotive repair shops. He maintained a residence in Roseburg and lived there, primarily, until his death.
No funeral arrangements at this time.
