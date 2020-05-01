Harvey Lee Spears, Sr., age 71, of Oakland, OR, passed away April 23, 2020.
Harvey was born January 16, 1949, in Antlers, OK to parents Geneva Faye Sanders and J.T. Harvey Spears. He had lived in Lyons, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, and Lebanon, Oregon. After completing grade 11 he entered the Army and was honorably discharged.
He enjoyed cattle ranching, fishing, hunting, and being with his friends and family.
Harvey earned the nicknames ‘Trouble Maker’ and ‘Harvey Darlin’ and the guys he worked with would call him this over the CB. After 34 years in the logging industry, Harvey retired.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce Ellen Spears; sons, Donald and his wife Erica Spears, Harvey Lee and his wife Gretchen Spears; daughter, Falice Spears-Dees and husband Bob Dees; step-son, Bradley W. Lytle; brothers, Glen Spears, Benny Spears; sisters, Connie Spears, Janice Myher, Linda Vinsonhaler and Leloa Carmona; grandchildren, Jon Dees, Garrett Dees, Chet Spears, Wyatt Spears, Willie Spears, Skyler Spears, Jessica Starr, Kaitlin Cook, Braelyn Spears, Coye M. Spears, Brianna Lawrence and Cassidy Lawrence; and great-grandchild, Ryker Dees. He preceded in death by mother, Geneva Faye Sanders; father, J.T. Harvey Spears; his son Thomas John Spears (2010); and brothers John Spears and Mitchell Spears.
Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.