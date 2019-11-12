Hazel Adams, age 91, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at a Roseburg hospital.
She was born on January 18, 1928, in Hayesville, North Carolina to Bruce and Tinnie Mosteller.
She was a Myrtle Creek Telephone operator for several years.
Hazel is survived by one son, Robert Lee Adams, also of Myrtle Creek; an adopted son, Frankie Massingale of Roseburg; six grandchildren and their spouses; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter of Phoenix, AZ. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews from California and Alabama. Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one son, Ralph Edward Adams; and her husband of 72 years, Ralph (Bam).
A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019, at the 1st Christian Church of the Nazarene in Myrtle Creek, at 1:00 p.m. A potluck meal following. Pastor Guy Cooksey will be officiating. All are welcome. Please come and celebrate Hazel’s life. Questions, call 541-860-7564
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.