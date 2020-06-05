Hazel Lorraine Bredskar, age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born August 15, 1932 in North Bend, Oregon to Arthur and Ines Nelson. Hazel graduated from North Bend High School in 1950. She worked at Coos Bay National Bank for almost 10 years. On July 22, 1956 she married Roy Bredskar in North Bend.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Sterling (David), Judy Bredskar and Linda Bredskar; three grandchildren, Blayne Sterling, Brittany and Sean Ellis; brothers, Clarence Nelson (Bette) and Leonard Nelson of Coos Bay, Oregon and Ronald Nelson (Jan) of Crooked River, Oregon. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Roy and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1820 Mulholland Dr., Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
Private cremation rites have been held. Hazel has been placed with her husband within the grounds of Roseburg National Cemetery. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
