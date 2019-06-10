Hazel Thrush passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, at the age of 96. Hazel was born in Westfork, Arkansas, on November 20, 1922, to Robert Cobb and Winnie Richardson Cobb.
Hazel retired after a lengthy career with the United States Post Office, serving as the Postmaster in Camas Valley.
Hazel is the last of eight siblings and is survived by her son Clifton Dwain Brown, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Clifton on June 15, 2019.
