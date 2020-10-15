Helen “Pina” I. Budzak, age 91, of 1970 West Harvard Avenue, died peacefully at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. She had been declining in health the past several months.
Helen was born October 28, 1928, in Stambaugh, Michigan, to Guido and Violet (nee Smith) Pangrazzi. She graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1946 and worked at various catalog stores in Michigan.
She married Lowell L. Budzak on June 5, 1948 in Stambaugh, and he survives. He is a retired purchasing supervisor for Hanna Mining Company. They moved to Roseburg over 45 years ago and have been residents of Riverview Terrace since 2014, where they recently celebrated 72 years together.
Mrs. Budzak was active in the community and worked at Harvard Furniture store. She especially enjoyed her golf leagues and activities at the Roseburg Country Club as well as her card groups and casino visits. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Welcoming to all, she lived to be with family and friends - and was an incredible cook and baker. We all will miss her signature cinnamon rolls and pasties.
Surviving with her husband are two children, John Budzak (Annette) of Wolcott, CO and Nancy Nelson of Poplar Bluff, MO; six grandsons, Greg Budzak of West Hollywood, CA, Scott Budzak (Kristin) of Memphis, TN, Jason Budzak (Lauren) of Germantown, TN, Brett Budzak of Wolcott, CO, John Walker (Becky) of Springfield, MO and Justin Shell (Amy) of Poplar Bluff, MO; and nine great-grandchildren. One brother also survives, Jerry Pangrazzi of Iron River, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be in the Roseburg National Cemetery.
