Helen Jean Buhl, age 71, passed away on September 30, 2019, in Roseburg from cancer. Helen had lived in Riddle for the last 20 years.
Helen was born in Dallas, Oregon, on March 19, 1948 to parents Lloyd and Phyllis Heese. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1966. After moving to Riddle, Oregon, she became a school bus driver for First Student driving for South Umpqua Schools. She married David Buhl and has been married for 19 years.
Helen is survived by her husband David of Riddle, OR; father, Lloyd Heese of Canby, OR; sons, Mike (Renae) Theurer of Sandy, OR, James (Julie) Krushwitz of Clatskanie, OR; stepdaughter, Leah (Nate) Jackson of Mountain Home, ID; stepsons, Chris (Kaci) Buhl of Albany, OR, Jacob (Lynn) Buhl of Merrillan, WI; sister, Anna (Rick) Mellon of Boise, ID; brothers, Steve Heese of Albany, OR, Miles (Myra) Heese of Colton, OR; as well as ten loving grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Mathew Theurer and her mother, Phyllis.
Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for family and friends to read.
