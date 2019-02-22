Helen passed January 19, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living in Roseburg. She was born Josephine Stokes August 4, 1930, in Armoral, Arkansas. She was the fifth of five daughters born to John and Beulah Stokes. She lost her mother and baby brother when she was two, and because of her father’s inability to raise the children alone in the middle of the Depression, the girls all went to orphanages. Helen was readily placed with a couple in Blytheville and was adopted by Louis and Golda Argend at age four. Louis was a Greek immigrant and successful restaurant owner. Helen had a happy life until her adopted father passed suddenly in 1941. She and Golda moved to California, where they lived briefly in Mariposa, and then El Monte. Helen attended high school in El Monte until she was 15 and met her future husband, Earl Bonnell, a WWII Navy veteran just home from the Pacific. They married August 17, 1946. By the end of 1954, she was mother to six children. They lived in homes she and Earl built, mostly in Sylmar, California, always needing extra room as the family expanded. She took great pride in her family and participated in their activities by being den and pack mother in both Brownies and Cub Scouts. Once the youngest child began school, she worked outside the home to help support the family, mainly as an electronics assembler for Litton Industries. While the three youngest were in high school she attended adult classes and gained her diploma, a moment of great pride for her. As the kids moved on with their lives, she and Earl relocated to Apple Valley, California. Earl passed in 1999, and Mom remained there until 2006, when she moved to Oregon to be close to three of her children.
In 2009, her children finally located her two remaining sisters and many nieces and nephews. She and most of her kids flew to Oklahoma for a reunion and she talked to Cora Ann and Ruby for the first time in 76 years. Helen is survived by her children, Linda (Vern) Allen of Prescott, AZ, Carol (Larry) Linton of Riddle, OR, David of Panorama City, CA, Dennis (Kimberly) of Round Rock, TX, James of Gillette, Wyoming, and Norma Fuller of Valencia, CA; eleven-grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cora Ann and Ruby. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl; her parents; adopted parents; two sisters, Mattie May and Bertha Irene; a brother, John; and one grandson, Stephen.
Services will be held at Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek, OR, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019, followed by a light lunch at Tri-City Church of Christ. Pastor Dan Jocoy is officiating. Interment at Riddle Cemetery.
