Our beloved mother, Helen R.M. Fugate, passed away on March 3. 2019. Mom was born in Middle Inlet, WI, November 8, 1929.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Stella Shaw and Ellen Synder; one son, Tim Fugate; also, by 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Cliff Fugate; two sons, Rick and Cal Fugate; and one grandson, Vic Anderson.
She will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery next to her husband. Her celebration of life will be in May.
