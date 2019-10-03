Born July 15, 1926, in Trumann, Arkansas to parents Joseph Washington Forbess and Brooksie Augusta (Powell) Forbess Herbert, Herbert passed away September 27, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Herbert was born one of six children raised on a farm in northeast Arkansas, with his siblings John, Florene, Susie, Cora, and Earl. He is survived by his brother, Earl of Senatobia, Mississippi. He graduated from McCormack High School in Trumann, AR, and was drafted during his senior year to serve honorably during WWII in the United States Marine Corp (December 21st, 1944 through August 24th, 1946). He was on board a ship heading to Japan when the war ended.
After a brief marriage and birth of his first son Steve, he married Monna Jean (Chaffin) Forbess on July 16, 1954, and remained married to her for 61 years until her death on August 26, 2015.
Herb and Jean moved to Hawthorne, California in 1954 and raised four children: Linda Simpson (Denny) of Redondo Beach, CA; Alan (Liz) of Ojai, CA; Danny (Joan) of Oakland, OR; and Kevin of Carlsbad, CA. He was a grandfather to eight children, including: Hillary Forbess-Stevens (Matt), Blake Forbess, Cameron Forbess, Trevor Forbess (Emma), Courtney Forbess, Natalie Forbess, Valerie Forbess, and Joseph Simpson. He was a great-grandfather to Jack and Claire Stephens.
Herb worked as a farmer, autoworker, and various other jobs before being employed at Chevron’s El Segundo Refinery as an Operator and Plant Supervisor for over 25 years. He later worked in petrochemical sales for Petrolite Corp. in southern California, becoming a top salesman before retiring to Roseburg, Oregon in 1984.
Herb loved playing and watching sports, particularly baseball, and played with Dodger great, Wally Moon while growing up in rural Arkansas. He coached many teams and enjoyed watching his sons play from little league through high school. He loved walking around the neighborhood and talking to neighbors until he suffered a stroke which limited his mobility and placed him into an assisted care facility. He continued to connect with relatives through phone calls and was a constant source of amusement to nurses and caregivers with his sarcastic wit and running jokes. He loved talking and interacting with people and will be missed by many for his sunny disposition and sense of humor.
Although no public memorial service will be held, donations in memory of Herbert Forbess may be made to the Mercy Medical Foundation through their website at: Mercygiving.org
