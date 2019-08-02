Herman Doyle McElhaney, age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, quietly at home with children and loved ones by his side. He was born on September 9, 1934, in Globe, Arizona, to parents Raymond D. and Rozella V. (Allgood) McElhaney, the oldest of four children.
Herman was happy to serve as a law enforcement officer for over 40 years. He started his career in Maricopa County, moving to Rialto, later settling in Roseburg in 1969, where he retired as Sergeant. He also worked for the Winston Police, where he was honored to serve the city of Winston and enjoyed working with his fellow officers before his Parkinson's forced him into retirement again. His hobbies included fishing and hunting, traveling to Arizona to visit family, frequent trips to the Oregon Coast, rides on his motorcycle and especially loved his pets. Herman was known for his jokes and laughter that will dearly be missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Betty along with his eldest son, Billy. He is survived by Richard (Kathy) McElhaney of South Carolina; Starr Franklin of Winston, OR; Dennis McElhaney of Winston; Joyce and (Dan) Strop of Winston, all children of wife Alice who preceded him in death; and his daughter with wife Betty, Cynde (Mark) Green of Medford, Oregon; as well as seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Winston Police Department on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 11:00a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Please come and share your stories.
