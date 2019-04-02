On March 25, 2019, surrounded in prayer, Herman entered Heaven with thanksgiving in his heart. He was born in Flasher, ND, on November 14, 1947, to Fred and Frieda (Lange) Ziebarth.
In May of 1967, he met the love of his life, Susan Lavon Johnson. Sue and Herman married in October of 1967, six months before he was drafted to the US Army serving in Vietnam.
Herman worked as a millwright at Champion International for 25 years. When Champion closed, he went back to school at Umpqua Community College receiving his degree in Digital System Technology in 1994. He was part of the opening crew of Ingram Book Company that same year. He enjoyed teaching his maintenance crew the ins and outs of repair, facilities management and developing effective machine work. He continued working there until he retired in 2016 as a Facilities Manager.
Herman worked diligently with others to bring the Little League field, Gaddis Park, into reality. He enjoyed coaching baseball, working on cars, tinkering around the house, listening to the Roseburg High sports teams on his AM radio. He often could be found on the golf course with his golf buddies and good friends. Herman loved serving on the Properties Committee at Vine Street Baptist Church and cherished the church production of the Passion of Christ. It was through this play his spirit was moved and he started his personal relationship with Christ.
His life was filled with five grandkids, Mykiah, Austin, Charlotte, Oliver and Cheyenne. They brought him love, laughter and lots of smiles. Herman has three children, Joy (Ziebarth) Yori, Stephen (ReAnna) Ziebarth and James (Jessica) Ziebarth, and Keith Yori, who was assimilated into the family as dad’s third son. Herman was mentor, father, uncle, friend and so much more to those who met him. Michael Johnson, Steven Howell, along with numerous other nieces and nephews held treasured places in his heart, he loved each of you deeply. Herman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Lavon Ziebarth; sisters Emily Close, Judy Hassan; brothers-in-law, Victor Johnson and Phil Johnson; sisters-in-law, Josie (Richard) Burson, Roberta (Gary) Vogelpohl, and Sue G. Ziebarth.
Herman is preceded in death by his brother, Leland Ziebarth, Marty Johnson and Gene Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you spend time with your loved ones. Enjoy a dinner out, a movie or an evening hanging out watching TV surrounded by family.
Thank you to Dr. Sarah Nagle, Jackie Thurman at OHSU, Dr. Layne Jorgenson, and Dr. Stephen Williams for your compassion and care. The Ziebarth family is grateful for each of you as you touched our dad’s life, and hopefully we touched yours.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 6, 2019, at Vine Street Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.