August 17, 1944 – July 24, 2020
Hetty Jane (Hawkins) Stone was born to Harry and Jane Hawkins in Newport, Oregon on August 17, 1944. Hetty was born into a loving and extended family which included grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. She was born during World War II, while her father (Harry) was away serving combat with the U.S. Navy. Hetty spent her early months during the war living at her maternal grandmother, Christine Jacobson’s home on the Newport Bayfront.
When Harry returned from WWII the family moved to Corvallis, so he could attend Oregon State University. After college, the family moved back to Toledo, Oregon, where Hetty spent her childhood, teenage, and early adult years.
Hetty’s birth during the war was truly a wonderful event for her paternal grandparents, Thomas and Cecil Hawkins, because they had lost their youngest son as causality of the war. As the oldest grandchild, Hetty had an important place in the family. She was always “first” at many things in her early childhood – and we have lots of pictures to prove it!
Hetty’s life changed significantly when she contracted polio during an epidemic that took place in the 1950s. She recovered, but had serious complications from the polio, including paralysis. Hetty had many years of medical care, surgeries, and rehabilitation during her teenage years. However, Hetty was a survivor who never let this stop her from accomplishing what she wished. She always working to overcome the challenges of living with a mobility impairment.
As a teenager, Hetty attended Toledo High School, which she participated both in-person and remotely from home as she recovered from surgeries. Hetty excelled in her classes. After high school, she attended the University of Oregon. This was Hetty’s first experience with living on her own and enjoying herself with peers. Hetty’s college experience supported her natural curiosity about the world and made her into a lifelong learner.
As a young adult, Hetty worked in the family drug store in Toledo. In her 20s, Hetty met and married Paul Stone. The couple moved to Roseburg, Oregon in the early 1970s. Paul was a managing pharmacist with Payless Drug Stores, now the Rite-Aid company in Roseburg. Hetty and Paul had three children – David, Kelly, and Toni. Hetty became a stay-at-home mother for many years and her family became the center of her life. After Paul passed away, Hetty continued to live in Roseburg to be near her children and their families.
Hetty was preceded in death by her husband Paul Stone; parents, Harry Hawkins and Jane Jacobson Hawkins; sister, Christine Hawkins Rasmussen; and beloved grandparents. She is survived by her children David Stone, Kelly Stone, and Toni Stone, all living in the Roseburg area. She had seven grandchildren and five great-children. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Hawkins, and nieces Carrie Rasmussen and Ariel Chavarria, who live in the Portland area.
Hetty Jane (Hawkins) Stone will be deeply missed and remembered by her family. Family and friends will gather in Spring 2021 for her interment at the Toledo, Oregon cemetery. Hetty will be at rest with generations of her family.
