OCTOBER 2, 1964-OCTOBER 19, 2020
Brenda Hilary Hall entered this world along with her twin brother, Eliot, on October 2, 1964, in Santa Cruz, Calif., to parents Roberta and Larry Hall. At the time of her birth, her father was a US Navy physician assigned to sea duty. After a few more years with the Navy, the family moved to Roseburg in 1970. They settled on Fisher Road and there began Hilary’s life-long love of the North Umpqua River. She and her siblings (Ed, Eliot and Andrea) enjoyed countless hours at the river with friends, which made for wonderful memories.
Hilary was a gifted pianist who, at a very early age, was understood to be uniquely talented by her understanding, interpretation and performance of classical music. Her ability to accompany others caused her to be in great demand by choir directors and solo contest performers, both in high school and college. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1982. She entered the University of Oregon Music School with full-ride music scholarships and graduated in 1986. During that time, she received the prestigious Ruth Close Concerto Scholarship Award by performing in concert Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 21, with the U of O Orchestra. She maintained her accompanying skills in later life performing with the Medford Rogue Valley Chorale, Siskiyou Singers in Ashland, as well as the Roseburg Concert Chorale. Hilary and her sister Andrea are still remembered for their three Duo Piano concerts at Jacoby Auditorium for Friends of Doernbecher, and two appearances as guests of the Umpqua Symphony Association. Their playfulness onstage was not to be outdone by their ability to move the audience to silence or boisterous applause. Hilary also was a church pianist/organist for many churches in the Medford-Ashland-Jacksonville area and, most recently, the organist/choir director at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Roseburg. Another passion was her joy of teaching piano students. Over the past thirty years, she has taught several hundred students in Beaverton, Roseburg, The Dalles, and Medford; and the last few years in a small studio in Glide. Her teaching skills were one of a kind. Many of her students still have the songs she wrote just for them to make them feel special and excited about music. She was beloved by all who were her students.
Being a mother to McKenzie Rose Carter and Aimee Beth Carter was Hilary’s greatest joy. The girls remember their mother as being “unique, complicated and beautiful.” She also had endearing qualities such as “being a bit of a rebel, and always burning the toast!” She was generous to a fault, and had a contagious laugh. Ed remembers, if RHS students hoped to win at State Solo Contest, they wanted to get Hilary as their accompanist! Andrea recalls when Hilary, home from college, helped her get ready for her first date. Hilary then wrote the song “Hey Little Sister,” and played it on her guitar when Andrea got home—Andrea felt very loved! One of Eliot’s memories is waking up in the morning hearing Hilary play the piano. He reminisced: “I loved to hear her play. I REALLY loved to hear her play. None of us could get enough of it.”
Hilary struggled with health problems the last few years of her life. She had been living in Glide when she passed suddenly on October 19, 2020. She is loved and remembered by her parents Roberta and Larry Hall of Glide; daughters McKenzie Carter and Aimee Beth Carter; siblings/spouses: Ed and Dee Hall; Eliot and Lesley Hall, niece Samantha Wilson, and nephews Daniel and Samuel; Andrea and Andrew Brock, niece Molly and nephews Keenan and Will, of Medford.
An outdoor family “Tribute to Hilary” was held at Whistler’s Bend Park on October 22nd, 2020. A remembrance of Hilary is planned for next summer.
She cherished a Mother Theresa quote: “You can do no great things, only small things with great love.” That was Hilary. Keep her beautiful smile in your memory.
Donations in her memory may be given to the Glide High School Music Dept., the Roseburg St. George’s Episcopal Church Organ Fund, or any musical youth program of your choice.
