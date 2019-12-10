Homer Floyd Waters, age 87, of Yoncalla, OR, passed away December 4, 2019.
Homer was born August 4, 1932 in Yoncalla, Oregon, to parents Alfred and Velma (Lutz) Waters. He attended Yoncalla High School and Southern Oregon College, then joined the Army. Homer was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and E-4. He married Shirley Arlene Highley June 14, 1953 in Yoncalla, Oregon. He worked as a field engineer for Douglas Electric Coop. He retired after 42 years. Homer like hiking, woodworking, and he was a craftsman and built cabins at Cresent Lake, on the Umpqua River, and the Oregon coast. He was very active in his community and enjoyed coffee with his friends.
Homer loved his little dog Angel; she was the joy of his life. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, president of the Yoncalla Historical Society, Board member of the Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education, and Yoncalla Beautification committee.
Homer is survived by daughters Marcia Reagles of Springfield, OR, and Patricia Bars of Seattle, WA; son, Loren Waters of Roseburg, OR; daughter, Susan Fowler of Roseburg, OR; sister, Alma Waters of Roseburg, OR; brother, Ronald Waters of Baker City, OR; grandchildren, Jennifer Ruiz, Joshua Fowler, Joseph Waters, Jessica Lowe, Sydney Waters, Kelsey Reagles, Morgan Fowler; and eight great-grandchildren. Homer is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Waters.
There will be a memorial service at the Yoncalla Christian Assembly 195 Birch St., Yoncalla, OR 97499 on Friday, December 13th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Yoncalla Alumni Association, scholarship fund in the name of Homer WatersAttn: Terry Duncan P.O. Box 925, Yoncalla, OR 97499. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
