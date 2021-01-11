Deceased on December 12, 2020
Hosia lived a life of adventure and service. Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1941 as one of nine children to Hosia Paul Blankenship and Emily Rose (Oller), he joined the Navy in 1960 just in time for a South Seas tour to Vietnam.
As a member of the elite Navy Seabees, Hosia served three tours of duty in the war zone, and lived the “Can Do” motto of the Seabees long after his retirement as a Chief Petty Officer in 1983. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 805; but he wasn’t through with Pubic Service.
Hosia completed a degree in criminal justice from Ventura Community College in 1988, and served as a Law Enforcement Officer for the City of Winston, Oregon, and later as a Federal Officer for the Veterans Administration.
Hosia and his wife Judith made Winchester their home in 1989. Since then, if you knocked on their door and no one answered, you could usually find him in the garage working on one of his many hot rod projects, the most recent the restoration of a 1929 Pontiac. Hosia came to know the Lord and was an active member of the Garden Valley Church congregation where he was loved by many and friends to all.
Hosia’s “Can Do” legacy lives on through his wife Judith (Koca) of 45 years; six children, Shari (Tony Kern, Hosia (Antonia), Donja (Roak Ely), Nicole (Michael Georgen), Christopher (Brandi), and Joseph (Melanie); 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris Dougherty, brother Johnny and three grandsons. He is survived by a brother, Don; and sisters Martha, Shirley, Loretta, Dorothy and Kathy.
Chief Blankenship will be interred with full military honors at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
Services will be held on January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Garden Valley Church, 3047 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, OR 97471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.