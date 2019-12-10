Jr. was born in Roseburg, OR, on July 2, 1932, to parents Howard Brownson, Sr. and Leota (Trask) Brownson. The Brownson’s had a dairy on South Myrtle where Jr. was raised and worked.
On April, 30, 1951, he married Martha Munch.
Jr. worked in the woods all his life. After retirement, he and Martha enjoyed hunting and camping. Together they had three sons, Mike (Renee), Gary (Pina) and Mark (Kris), all of Myrtle Creek; grandchildren, Jenny Sara, Chad Brownson, Haley Sinclair, Sara and Lindsy Brownson, Ryan Brownson and Shilo White; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Hunter, Hannah, Noah, Sydney, Piper, Shelby, Brooklyn, Waylon and Wyatt.
At his request there will be no services.
