Howard Wayne Inman, age 75, died peacefully on March 10, 2019, in Sutherlin, Oregon, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn; children, Rebecca Groner (David) and Theresa Yancey (Doug); grandchildren, Samuel Howard Groner (Anastasia), Anna Groner and Helen Yancey; brother, Byron Inman (Helen); and sister, Diane Norrick (Mel). He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lila Inman and brother, Dick Inman.
Howard was born in Portland, Oregon, on October 12, 1943. He graduated from Riddle High School in 1962, and married Carolyn Frunk in 1964. Together they raised two daughters. Howard was a millwright by trade and continued fabricating and welding for his family and friends after his retirement. He enjoyed classic cars, motorcycle touring and live music.
Howard is remembered as a kind and thoughtful man who continued to see God’s blessings even as his health declined and his memories faded. Howard’s life will be celebrated whenever we share our memories of him with each other. No services are planned.
