Ida (Terry) Clemons Marsh, long time resident of Lookingglass, OR, passed away December 22, 2019 at a care facility in The Dalles, Oregon. Ida was born May 17, 1924 in Athena, Oregon, to Joseph and Tekla Beckman Clemons. She had an older brother, Cecil, and sister, Maybelle.
In 1942, Ida rode the bus to Corvallis to attend Oregon State College, majoring in Pharmacy. At OSC she met a young Air Force pilot, George Marsh. They were married in Sacramento, California on July 22, 1944. After WWII, Ida and George settled on the family farm in Lookingglass Valley.
Ida loved being around people. She kept busy raising five children, selling fruit at the family’s farm stand, and was involved in church and community activities. For many years she was a reading and math teaching aide at Lookingglass Elementary School. After George retired, they became ‘snowbirds’ traveling and spending the winters in the southwest United States and Mexico.
Ida is proceeded in death by her husband, George, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children, Bill and wife Corliss Marsh, The Dalles, Judy and husband Mark Wing, Union, Dan and wife Elzina Marsh, Terrebonne, Pamela and husband Lance Westland, Medford, David and wife Christy Marsh, Gunter, Texas. Ida is also survived by her nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In the spring, when the flowers are in bloom and the sun shines warm, Ida will return to Lookingglass and join George, her husband of 71 years. A family memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity in care of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 East 4th, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.