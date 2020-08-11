1928-2020
Idonna Jean Lokan passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald (Jerry)Lokan and son, Gerald Micheal Lokan. She is survived by sons Gary Lokan, Stephen Lokan; daughter, Laurie Nielsen; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was born in Silverton, Oregon to Earl and Verna Cone. She had a storied upbringing growing up with a company logging family and lived in the logging town of Valsetz. During WWll, she whistlepunked at the age of 15, as there was a shortage of men off to war. She later went to Linfield College where she met and married her soulmate for life.
Donna and Jerry were avid outdoorsmen and passed that love of the outdoors to the family to this day. She had such a great smile a keen sense of humor and vast knowledge of family history. She will be missed by all.
