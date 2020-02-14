Ila Mae Collins, age 93, of Roseburg, OR, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and husband Doyle on February 11, 2020.
She was a strong Christian woman, devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, adoring great-grandmother, and a caring friend to many. She is loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.