Domenica Perpetua Assunta Blanton, born May 18th, 1943, from Derry, Northern Ireland, sadly passed away from complications of long running health problems, Saturday morning, October 12th, 2019, at 3:10 a.m. at OHSU in Portland, Oregon.
In Londonderry, Donna attended Thornhill Girls Catholic Boarding School, Northern Ireland and numerous other schools to be listed in the United Kingdom.
In 1965, she married Garry Moore and had one son, David Charles Moore of Roseburg. From that marriage, Donna received a granddaughter, Domenica Moore of Roseburg, and a great-granddaughter, Ily Moore of Roseburg. In 1977, Domenica married her final love, John Blanton, whom she was married to for 42 years before her passing. From this marriage, Donna took on the responsibility to raise four other children, Dean W. Blanton of Texas, Deanna Smith of Roseburg, Darrell R. Blanton of Texas, Deborah Blosser of Roseburg.
Domenica shared a joy of being a wife, parent, grandmother, great-grandmother and her absolute passion was for traveling throughout Europe and extensively in the U.S., while married to John.
During Domenica’s working years, she was a very successful marketing executive. Also continuing to dealing with a firm, attempting to locate John’s missing birth family, as he had been adopted at a very young age. It was through Domenica’s continued persistence that she was able to locate John’s long-lost family. Only in August 2018, was she able to locate John’s birth family and they were able to travel to Southern California to meet the whole family. All be it sad that some of the family had already passed, such as John’s mother. We believe this was her last selfless act she was able to finish before she passed, as after this, her health deteriorated. One of Domenica’s special features was always putting her husband and family before herself. She’ll always be remembered for her love and extraordinary selflessness.
The Celebration of Life has been set for Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, at the Winston Community Center at 3 p.m. Donna’s family has asked for a donation, in leu of flowers to be made to Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital Foundation – Cancer Center in Portland, OR. Donations can be made via telephone at (503)294-7101, foundation number 93-0579589 or by visiting their website online.
