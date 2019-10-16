September 7th, 1945 – October 7th, 2019
Michael passes away to be with our Heavenly Father October 7th, 2019. Michael was born to Herman and Beverly Wolf in September 1945. His mother and father divorced and his mother married Leonard Fields. With Leonard’s occupation they moved quite frequently.
Michael grew up in various places and attended several different schools. He graduated from Missoula High School. After graduation he joined the Marine Corp. He then went to Vietnam and was there for a year.
Michael married Sandra Geren and had two beautiful daughters, Dayna Michelle and Deborah LeeAnn. Michael and Sandra moved to Sutherlin. Their marriage ended and they divorced.
Michael started working for Union Oil and Robert E. Christianson.
Michael met his second wife Candace and they married in 1973. Michael eventually started his own business, Micheal G.’s Northwest Radiator Repair and worked his business for 35 years.
Michael and Candace had two beautiful girls also, Kristen Danelle and Jamie Renee’. It was a wonderful marriage of 46 years.
Michael is survived by his wife Candace (who adored him); his children, Dayna Wait, Deborah LaBrie, and Jaimie Perry. His daughter, Kristen Stephenson passed away in 1998. He is also survived by his sister, Susan (Chuck) Hobgood and Jaunita Sinclair; nephews, Tim, Ted and Cory Hobgood, and Eric and Dane Eitenhauer, and James Fields; grandchildren, Cameron, Josh, Brittany, Sydney, and Devon; great-granddaughter, Isabella. His brother, Mark Fields preceded him in death.
There is a hole in our hearts and you will always be missed. You brought tremendous joy and love to us that could never be broken. As we, Candace and Jaimie, you, Michael, were always our hero. Love you always.
Services: Friday, October 18th, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the VA grounds.
