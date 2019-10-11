November 1950 – October 12, 2018
Stan Keeler of Winston passed away on October 12, 2018.
Stan was born to Dee and Nina Keeler in November of 1950 and grew up in various places in the Willamette Valley, graduating from Dallas High School in 1969, settling down in the Roseburg/Winston area in the early to mid-1970’s.
Stan had a very strong work ethic and learned early on if he wanted things, he had to work for them. As a young boy Stan worked a lot of odds and ends jobs, while in high school he got a job delivering the Oregonian and bought his first car, a Volkswagen. Shortly after he graduated from high school, he secured a contract with the USPS hauling mail between Roseburg and Springfield that he successfully owned, operated and helped manage for over 40 years until July, 2017. But that wasn’t enough for him, Stan went to work for the Sheriff’s office in the 1980’s first as a Reserve Deputy, then becoming a full-time Deputy Sheriff and eventually transferring to the Weighmaster’s Division so he could spend more time with his boys, retiring in 2009. But that still wasn’t enough, during the summers he owned and operated a custom haying and brush hogging operation and supplied hay for the Wildlife Safari for a number of years. Stan retired from the haying operation in 2017 but kept the brush hogging operation. Stan enjoyed his tractors.
More than anything, Stan loved his family. Stan’s son, Jeff was his constant shadow and Stan was Jeff’s idol. Many times, while Stan was hauling mail or working very late hours, he would often come home to find his very young son Jeff sitting up and waiting for him. In 1988, Stan met his second wife Evie, bringing a daughter to join him and his two sons. They married on Valentine’s day in 1998. Stan and Evie were true soulmates and he often referred to her as his everything.
Stan is survived by the love of his life his wife Evie; sons, Jeff and Joe; granddaughter, Madison; daughter, Charleen; son-in law, David; grandsons, Sebastian and Jace; granddaughter, Payton; mother, Nina; brothers, Howard and Phil; sisters, Stephanie Townley (John) and Johni Hart (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews. Stan adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them, affectionately giving them special nicknames: Sparky (Madison), Pete (Sebastian) Dude (Jace) and PaTon (Payton). Stan was proceeded in death by his father Dee, his grandparents, and granddaughter, Nicole.
There is a big hole in our hearts that we are not sure can ever be filled. There is not a day goes by that we don’t miss you, love you and think of you often!
At Stan’s request no services were held.
