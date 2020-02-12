Ina was born on February 12, 1925 in Grant, Nebraska. She was the eldest child of Albert Lloyd and Oma (Whiteley) Fister. She met her husband, Claude Myers Bright in Bridgeport, Nebraska where they were married and had their three children.
Ina loved teaching and started her career teaching grades 1-8 in a one room school house after a summer of Normal School teacher training. She furthered her education, and after a period of substitute teaching in Sutherlin, was hired as a full-time teacher with the promise that she would continue her education by attending summer school. She received her Bachelor of Science degree and then taught first and second grade for 20 years. She felt very fulfilled in teaching children to read. She retired in 1985 and moved in 1995 to Renton, Washington to be closer to her daughters.
The funeral service was held at Tahoma National Cemetery where she was buried with her husband. A memorial service for family was held later.
