Inez VanMeter left us to be with her beloved, William Everette VanMeter; children, Vickie, Debra Ben; and grandchild, Curtis. Leaving behind, for now, her children, Rene, Dan, Dawn, Cathy, Jean and Bill; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers, James and Elmer; sister, Mary; also 12 nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed and live on in our hearts and memories.
