Irene Pasch of Junction City, and formerly of Roseburg, OR, passed away on March 17, 2019. Irene was born March 4, 1922, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to German immigrant parents. The family moved to Portland, Oregon, when Irene was in high school.
After her marriage they relocated in 1949, from Portland to Roseburg. Irene worked for JC Penney Company for over 30 years. Irene was very active in the Women of the Moose lodge with over 50 years of membership.
Irene was a fun-loving grandmother. She loved to dance, play games, read, work on crafts, and she rarely missed Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She loved baking cookies with her grandchildren. She also loved a good glass of Rose wine. The top of her list was to spend time with her family.
Irene is survived by her brother, two children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and two nephews.
A special thanks to the staff at the Junction City Retirement and Assisted Living facility for the wonderful care provided to Irene. A very special thank you to Sacred Heart Home Care and Hospice Services for the loving care they provided.
Wilsons Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg is in charge of burial at the Roseburg National Cemetery. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mom did not like a long obituary and wanted hers to read: I came, I had a good time, and I left. She will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.