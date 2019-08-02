Isabella ‘Izzy’ Bennett, age 80, of Winston, OR, passed away July 26, 2019.
Izzy was born November 19, 1938, to Rev. Shorty and Gracie Fowler in Warsaw, Ohio. She graduated in 1956 at Warsaw High School. She married the love of her life Charlie Bennett in 1958.
Izzy is survived by daughters Virginia Bennett and Tina Gallagher; sisters, Ruth Fitzpatrick, Betty Bowman, Ivory Sinclair, Vera Steele, Esther Wilson, Gracie O’Grady, and Nylah Wrezinski; brother, Fred Fowler; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Izzy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, James Fowler; sisters, Flora Belcher and Sue Fowler.
Izzy loved to cook. She worked at numerous restaurants and delis. She was a member of the VFW in Winston.
Izzy will be greatly missed.
Services are pending.
