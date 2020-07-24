On March 6, 2020, Jack left this world to join his Savior, the Lord Christ, in glory.
Jack was born November 1, 1939, in upper state New York. Shortly after graduation from high school, the family moved to California, and in the 1970s, Jack moved to Glide, where he lived until his death.
Jack was a man of great faith, passion and conviction, and he was always ready to share that faith with anyone that asked. Jack managed McMahan’s Furniture store in Roseburg for over 27 years, and was consistently the top salesman, earning many awards, accolades, and vacation trips, and made many friends over the years.
Jack was an “epic character” as his brother-in-law Gary stated, and he was always happiest outdoors. He was a man of the mountains, forests, river and trails, and he loved camping, fishing, hunting, and long rides on horseback.
For many years, he owned operated his store, Black Powder Jack’s, which catered to outdoor enthusiasts, fishermen, hunters, and carried items pertaining to mountain men and Native Americans, circa 1800s.
Jack was a skilled and knowledgeable horse trainer and outdoorsman, and he taught his younger brother, son and grandson, and many others, how to fish, hunt, track game, camp, ride horses, and to love and respect the wilderness.
Jack had the joy of the Lord in his heart, and a terrific sense of humor and he loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He also had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, to play his guitar and impart joy to others.
Above all, Jack loved our Lord, his family, and the great outdoors, and he will forever be missed.
Jack is survived by his wife Jaime, the love of his life; son, Tim Curry; daughters, Deborah Fragoso and Jayleen Pickle; step-son, Chris Dahl; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at NUBF Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.
