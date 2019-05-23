Jack Eugene Palm, age 82, passed away at home on May 15, 2019, after a brief courageous battle of Kidney failure with his children at his side. Jack was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on December 28, 1936, to Clyde E. Palm and Gladys V. Ison.
Jack went to school in Roseburg, Oregon, and in 1954, at the age of 18, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country until 1959.
On October 28, 1962, he married his true love, Betty M. Roberts. They were married 49 years, until she passed away in February of 2011. During those 49 years they had six children, Renee' Lange, Loree' Anderson (Shane), Julee' Beamer (Deyon), Tony Palm (Jennifer), Michael Palm, Bob Palm (Tammy). Together, Jack and Betty have 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with two more soon to arrive.
Jack is survived by his loving sister and her husband Sandra Workman and Rod Workman. He also leaves behind a sister in-law, Beverly Hardin and brother in-law, Melvin Roberts. He is also survived by his best friend and brother, Gene Chasteen and family; several nieces, nephews and a dear cousin, Helen Schatz. Jack was preceded in death by both his parents; his beautiful wife; and his son, Michael. Losing his wife was heart wrenching for him, but losing his son, Michael last summer tore at his soul. He never gained the strength to recover from that tremendous loss.
Jack worked in Oregon in the logging industry as a logger until 1990. He and Betty moved to Nevada, where he had a dream to work in the Gold Mines. And that he did until he retired in 1998. After his retirement, they traveled and moved back and forth between the two states he loved, Oregon and Nevada. He loved spending his winters in Tombstone, Arizona. He loved hunting, fishing and later in his life, he loved gambling and playing Bingo with his friends.
Jack loved his six children, “Pups” as he called us and our spouses, with all he had. His greatest gifts in life that gave him the most smiles were all his grandbabies. He carried nick names for each of them. His first great-grandson was born on his 70th birthday and that gave him much pride to share it with him. Jack will be dearly missed by each and every one of us.
Services for Jack will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Melrose Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Per Jack's request, we would like everyone to join us for a Taco Feed at the Foundation Fellowship in downtown Roseburg at 813 S.E. Lane Ave. in his honor following the graveside service.
