Jack Perry Wilcox was born on June 28, 1943 in Aberdeen, Washington to parents Gliem and Clarice Wilcox. Jack passed away on June 10, 2020 in Roseburg, OR at the age of 76.
Jack moved to Riddle, OR at a young age with his family, where he grew up and graduated from Riddle High School in 1961. After High School he attended OTI (now OIT) in Klamath Falls specializing as a machinist. In March of 1963, Jack married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Lynda (Myers) Wilcox and had two daughters, Jacklyn and Lisa.
Jack worked as a construction millwright supervisor traveling all over the United States where he was very valued for his hard work and wide range skill set. He was hands on and enjoyed teaching the trade to younger millwrights and sharing his passion for his job. Jack’s family and friends adored his funny and always sarcastic personality. His smile was larger than life and he was as generous as they come. There was nothing that made him prouder than his family.
His interests included trips to the Oregon Coast, camping and boating in his younger years, working in his yard, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, babysitting his great grandchildren, and being surrounded by family.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Fred Wilcox.
Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynda Wilcox; daughter, Jacklyn and husband Bob Gibson and their two children Robert (wife Megan) and Katie Gibson; daughter, Lisa and husband Mike Riekeman and their two children, Joelle (husband Dusty) McGrorty and Taylor (husband Keith) Gunn; great-grandchildren, Traxon, Cason and Deakon McGrorty, Brody and Natalie Gibson, Kallen and Griff Gunn; and sister, Barbara Highlander of St George, Utah.
At his request, no service will be held.
