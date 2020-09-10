Jack Pollock, 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Jack was born October 30, 1947 in Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, OR, to Viola and Jess Pollock.
Jack married Ellen Slocum in 1978. Jack was a septic tank pumper and owner of Jack Pollock Septic Tank Services. He spent 45 years pumping tanks in Douglas County.
Jack was a member of the Sutherlin Seventh Day Adventist church and went on numerous mission trips to India, Africa, Romania, Mexico and Canada.
Jack is survived by his wife Ellen of Roseburg, OR; children, four boys: Russell Pollock of Sutherlin, Eric Pollock of Lebanon, OR, Michael Pollock of Roseburg, OR, and Jack T. Pollock of Ohio; four girls, Diana Kuhms of Oakland, OR, Geannie Linder of Ohio, Jennifer Keaton of Ohio, and Wendy Berry of Oakland, OR; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack was buried at Fair Oaks Cemetery in Sutherlin, August 9, 2020.
We all love and miss him.
