Jack R. Miller, age 87, of Roseburg, OR, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1931, in Las Animas, Colorado, to Carl and Angie (Boss) Miller.
Jack graduated High School in 1950, joining the Army in 1951, serving at Ft. Bragg, NC, he was Honorable discharged in 1954. During his career he was head of security for Albertson Market, Knudsen Corp and was a Motor Officer retiring from Buena Park California Police Department. During the fair he was our Silverado Sam. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to fish.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma (Nelson); a daughter, Cheryl Miller; and a son, Randy (Hilda) Miller. He is also survived by his three sisters, Carol Miller, Janet Whitford, and Betty Rutherford; grandchildren, Cody, Jamie, Janelle, Brandi, Tammy; and great-grandchildren, C.J., Michelle, Juilanna, Emma, Jaiden, Malacki, and Clohe.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Please visit Jack’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
