It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jack See on Monday, April 29th, 2019, age 68, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Jack will be lovingly and forever remembered by his wife Mona. He held a special place in his heart for his daughters, Julie and Nicole (Kye). He loved his grandchildren, Carl, Alyssa, Shelby (Kyle); and great-grandsons, Mason and Chase. He’ll be remembered by his sister Jill, her children, Ronald and Jennifer and their children. He’ll be dearly missed by his brother in-law, Luke and sister’s in-law, Autumn, Lori; and her children, John (Kristy); their children, Eliana and Evie and Kahla (Corey); their children Kileia, Keivon and Corey, who filled his heart with joy.
Jack is predeceased by parents, William and Kathryn; and siblings, William and Sharyn (Hank). Surviving him are Sharyn’s children, Heather, Stephanie and their children. Jack had a special bond with his brother, William, his son, Bill (Alisa) and their son, BJ. Jack was well liked and loved by so many, he will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 6th, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg, with Pastor Mike Ruyle officiating.
Jack loved kids and was especially fond of the “Clothe A Child” program for South County youngsters. In lieu of flowers, he would be pleased if you sent your monetary donations to this charitable program run by Myrtle Creek Fire Dept., 601 E. Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457, or your charity of choice.
Please visit Jack’s web site at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave condolences and fond memories for the family.
