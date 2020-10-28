10-4-1943 to 10-21-2020
Jack was born in Eureka Springs, Arkansas to John and Elsie. They moved to Oregon in 1950.
Jack worked for RFP for 54 years in the mill. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, trail bike, and studied the Bible.
Jack loved the Lord and would tell everyone about what God expected of us. If the Bible said it, he believed it. His favorite place was Israel. He went there twice, and if his health would have permitted, he would have gone again.
Jack is preceded in death by his son Randy. He is survived by his wife Barbara, of 58 years; daughter, Valerie Haun; granddaughters, Jessica Hickok, Micayla Boyer and husband Joey; son, Richard and wife Nicole; granddaughter, Kaitlin Sulffridge; also, several good friends, among them was Troy Hickok, Daniel Reich and Kevin Adams.
Memorial is pending.
