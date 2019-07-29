Jackie was born on May 11, 1933 in Ramona, California to Jack and Verna (Koch) Muir. Jackie was the sister to two younger brothers, John and Jerry. Jackie graduated from Ramona High school in 1951, later attending Kelsey-Jennings Business College in San Diego. She worked for five years as an office clerk for Convair Aircraft. After time off to raise the girls, Jackie worked for 20 years at Woolley Enterprises, followed by two years as the Yoncalla Elementary School Librarian.
On February 23, 1952, Jackie married the love of her life, Glen Wachtel, in Ramona, California. They had two daughters, Cindy and Karen. In 1969, the family moved to Yoncalla, Oregon. Glen and Jackie raised Angus cattle on the ranch there. In 1973, they purchased Yoncalla Feed and Supply with good friends and partners, Bob and Shalene Hargreaves. They owned the store for 16 years, retiring in 1990.
In 1974, Jackie accompanied Glen to China for five months for work. After retiring, the couple traveled around the U.S. with their beloved lab, Hershey. Jackie loved visiting Nashville, TN, Branson, MO, and Falls City, NE (Glen's birthplace). The most exciting part of the trip was being in a tornado in Minnesota! She and Glen also loved camping on the Oregon Coast, fishing, and crabbing. Mom loved to cook and was always on the lookout for new recipes. She was an avid reader and could knit and crochet. She loved to garden and spent many hours with her roses. You could always count on interrupting a game of cribbage between her and dad!
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Glen; her brother John; grandson, Glen Hawes; and niece, Heidi Muir. Survivors include daughters Cindy and Karen (both of Roseburg); six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mom and Dad were completely devoted to each other. In fact, she passed two weeks, one hour and 20 minutes after him. We know they are together now holding hands like they always did.
No services will be held at Jackie's request. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Eugene, Oregon.
