Jacquelin Viljoen McLaughlin, age 90, passed away February 10, 2020 in Roseburg, OR.
Born in Whittier, CA to Doris Linebarger Viljoen (Hicks) and Wynard D. “Jack” Viljoen, Jackie loved nature and spent many of her childhood summers in a cabin at Lake Tahoe, CA. While attending Bakersfield Community College, she met her future husband Harold Winfield McLaughlin upon his return from WWII. They were a devoted couple for 68 years and had five children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Jackie and Harold worked and raised their children in Southern California. During their retirement years, they traveled to all 50 United States, across Canada, and to seven additional foreign countries. They helped to build and later lived full time in the Timber Valley SKP Park in Sutherlin, OR beginning in 1989. Jackie and Harold moved to the Garden Valley Retirement Center in 2014.
We will hold Jackie dear in our hearts.
