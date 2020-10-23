Jackie was born in Redding, California on November 27, 1932 to Jim and Maureen Rountree and she left thus world on October 7, 2020 to be with her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald; her three children, Chris Beames (Jim), Donald L. Cauble (Mary) and Jill Edwards (Mike). She was also blessed with four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jackie attended high school in Bakersfield, CA where she graduated in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart in 1951 – he was the basketball and baseball star and she was the head cheerleader.
Jackie was passionate about her faith and she loved singing in her church choir, had a love for antiques and was a 40-year breast cancer survivor. She was also a gifted event coordinator and was instrumental in establishing the first Antiques and Collectibles show in Medford, OR in 1972. The Peddlers Fair and the Country Fair in Jacksonville, OR, and she also assisted in setting up shows in the Roseburg area. Jackie then formed the Co-op known as Pickety Place in Jacksonville and Angels in the Attic in Roseburg and Cauble’s Collectibles in Cottonwood, CA.
Jackie was so very thankful that God gave her so many years to serve him and others.
Due to current environment, services will be limited to family members and close friends. Jackie asks that you please consider a gift to your favorite charity in her name.
