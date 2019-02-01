Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann McKinley, age 69, of Sutherlin, OR, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 26, 1949, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Ed and Shirley Huston.
Jackie was a devoted member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church and had lived in Sutherlin for over 40 years.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bud; and three daughters, April, Lisa, and Wendy. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy; brother, Jim; along with seven grandchildren; and numerous family, friends and loved ones. Jackie is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; brother, John; and step-father, Bob.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Calapooia Free Methodist Church with Pastor Vaughn Stehr officiating.
