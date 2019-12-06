Jacqueline Mae Thompson, age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home. She was born April 2, 1930, in Friday Harbor, Washington, to Lawrence and Evelyn Bryant.
Jacqueline was known as Gram, Bommer and Jaks by her family. Her main interest was her family and friends; they were her life. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Bennett (Bruce) and Debbie Roots (Scott); grandchildren, Scott Bennett (Heather), Kim Hughes (Brett), Matthew Bennett (Jennifer), Christopher Roots (Anna); great-grandchildren, Amelia Bennett, Quinn Bennett, Aiden Bennett, Addyson Bennett, Preston Hughes, Callan Hughes, Lachlan Roots and Baby Roots due in April; nieces and nephews, Candy Pyle, Alyce Ann Kennaday, Larry Baldwin, Sheri Baldwin and Steve Thompson.
Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
