James Allen Fouts of Roseburg, OR, born May 23, 1940, in New Concord, Ohio, passed away October 1, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer.
Jim leaves behind a wife, Rosanna Jean, of sixty years; his five children, Dwain Allen Fouts of Vernal, Utah, Daniel Gene Fouts of Lookingglass, Deana Lynn Fouts, also of Lookingglass, Dana Lee Fouts of Sutherlin, and Della Rae Harp of Winston; two sisters, Myra Jean Jarvis and Ellen Fouts; a brother John Fouts; also, fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Jim worked driving truck for Jack Fugate, Gene Whitaker, Roseburg Lumber, Beaver State Sand and Gravel, Knife River, and later at Dell as security guard.
Jim has requested no services to be held, but he has requested those with special loved ones to spend lots of quality time with them.
