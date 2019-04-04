James B. Churchill, age 79, passed away on April 1, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon.
He was born on December 23,1939, in Missoula, Montana, to Byron and Doris (Root) Churchill. He often reminisced about growing up in the snowy winters there.
After high school, Jim joined the military where he had an exemplary Navy career lasting 27 satisfying years. Jim was also very passionate and dedicated to his 38-year career as a civil engineer. The majority of his engineer career took place in Roseburg, Oregon, Healdsburg, California and Flagstaff, Arizona, where he was proud to make such a strong impact on his communities.
Beyond Jim's impressive careers, he was mostly proud of his family and his faith for the Lord.
He raised and fiercely loved his five children. Some familiar family activities included frequent trips to
the ocean, fine dining and attending church together.
Jim's passions included photography, music, travel, gardening, long drives to the ocean and practicing target shooting in the woods.
Jim was a proud member of the American Legion Organization.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Churchill; his loving children, Teresa McPherson, DeWayne
Churchill, Greg (Tammy) Churchill and Sara (Thomas) Stibi; nine adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Doris (Maher) Churchill; sister, Betty Hiatt; and son, Ellis McPherson.
Jim's family will forever remember the amazing man and father he was. Every time we smell Old Spice cologne, we will think of him. Every time we see an American flag flying, we will think of him. Every time we see snow falling from the sky, we will think of him.
Always in our hearts, we love you.
