James Blankenship passed away on December 4th, 2019, at the River House Facility on the Roseburg VA Campus.
James is survived by his mother Lenora Blankenship; wife, Becky Blankenship; and siblings, Dale Blankenship and Patti Blankenship. He is also survived by his children, Bill Blankenship, Tonna Newton, John Walker, Dale Blankenship, Chris Marriott and Steven Marriott.
James will be laid to rest at Riddle Cemetery on Sunday the 15th of December at 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Riddle Community Center at approximately 12:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
