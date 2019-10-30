James Gordon Shirley, best known as ‘Bus’, was an honorable man who lived his life with high character. He was born February 11, 1928 in Sutherlin, Oregon, on the family homestead. His long and well lived journey on earth ended on the evening of October 19, 2019 in Gresham, Oregon, due the effects of dementia.
The youngest of three, Bus was born to parents, James (Ed) Edgar Shirley and Henrietta Egretta (Redhead) Shirley, along with sisters, Marie Louise Haines and Jean Carmen Rowntree. Throughout their childhood and adult lives, Bus and Jean shared a closeness that brought them much joy and comfort.
As a child, and after his father's heart attack, the family moved to Drain, OR. Bus graduated from Drain Union High in 1947. While in high school, he fell in love with and dated Margaret (Jo) Joanne Roach. They married October 22, 1949 and remained in Drain, until Bus's enlistment into the Air Force in 1951. After four years, he was honorably discharged as a crew chief for a mid-air fighter jet refueling squadron and at the rank of Sargent.
Bus and Jo's only child, Thomas Gordon Shirley, was born in 1954 in Merced, CA. In 1955, and after his discharge, Bus, Jo and Tommy moved back to Drain, OR, where Bus remained until 2016. His last move was to a memory care facility in Gresham, OR, nearby Tom and his family.
Upon Bus and Jo's return to Drain, he began his work life as a successful business owner, first by purchasing the Mobile Gas Station, then the Union Oil Gas Station and finally the Union Oil Bulk Plant.
Jo died of ovarian cancer in 1977. In 1982, Bus married Mary O'Brien who earned the title of the second love of his life. Many times, Bus voiced how blessed he felt to have married two wonderful women. Mary died of dementia in 2015.
Also preceding Bus in death are his parents; sister, Marie Haines; sisters-in-law, Arlene Ogelsby and Rozelle Vogler; brothers-in-law, Bob Thomas, Milo Haines and Monte Rowntree; niece, Terry (Thomas) Bennett; and grandson, Ian Guinto.
Surviving him are his son, Tom Shirley; wife, Debbie Oleachea-Shirley, Fairview, OR; stepson, William Haroun, wife Nadia, Ontario, Canada; step-daughters, Marci Fairchild, Genene Johnson, wife Edie Jacobsen, San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Jasmin (Shirley) Wright, husband Chris and their children, Logan and Josie; Justin Shirley, wife Stacey Foreman Shirley and their children Skylar and Jackson, all of Troutdale, OR, Lindsay Guinto, San Diego, CA, and Alex Haroun and Catherine Haroun of Ontario, Canada; nephews Rick Haines, Vancouver, BC, Gordon Rowntree, Yuma City, CA; and niece, Darla Abbott, Sparks, NV.
Bus was well known as a man of great integrity and with much admired work ethic. As a caring person he would help anyone and everyone, not just in time of need, but simply to be able to help. And the jokes...he always had one, along with a good story.
His legacy will live on through Tom, Jasmin, Justin and his great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 S. 7th St., Cottage Grove, OR, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
