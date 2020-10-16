James Byron Reedy, age 79, of Roseburg, joined his loving wife, Janet Lucille Reedy, of 50 years on October 6, 2020. Jim was born in Graceville, Minnesota, February 23, 1941 to James and Rose Reedy, where he was raised with his siblings Charles, Carol, Donald and David, Vincent (Vic), and Rose.
On January 6, 1959, Jim’s life would begin a new adventure when he joined the U. S. Navy, where he was trained to be a boatswain’s mate on the USS Buck. Jim’s travels in the Navy gave him an opportunity to see the world and explore life’s different paths. After serving for three years, Jim decided to settle down in Los Angeles, where he met the love of his life, Janet. Jim married Janet Lucille Hull on October 16, 1965, and their family together began.
Jim is survived by his children, Patrick, Darren, Shawn, and Bryan Reedy, and stepsons, Stephen and Barry Nelson. He was a dedicated grandfather to Breanna, James, Austin, Angelica, Bryson, Christina, Dillon, Olivia and Ashton. Jim enjoyed the interactions he shared with his daughters in law, Cara Nelson, Tammy Reedy, Renee Reedy, Robyn Reedy, and Cassandra Nelson, and his chosen daughters, Diana Spielman and Christina Scott. It gave him great pleasure to see his sons find partners who matched their zest for life.
Jim was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and loyal friend. His greatest pleasures came from his time spent with his loved ones. He thoroughly enjoyed listening to his sons and grandson’s band play and tried to make every show. He also enjoyed dancing, watching movies and old westerns, and was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Rams and NASCAR.
His overall presence, charisma and generosity will be missed by all who were blessed enough to have shared his life with him.
A private ceremony will be held at Roseburg VA Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will follow immediately at the Reedy Home.
