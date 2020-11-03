James Darrel Linton born May 4, 1964, a 1982 Sutherlin High School graduate, went to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020.
Throughout life Jim enjoyed good food and from that developed his skill at cooking. Jim opened and ran Big Island Hawaiian BBQ in Roseburg for a number of years. During times before and after, he worked in both retail and wholesale produce distribution. Most recently at Pacific Coast Fruit in Portland.
Jim was always quick with a smile when relaxing with friends. Jim is remembered by many for his love of cooking and catering skills.
Jim is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, Donna Hawkins and father, Dwayne Linton. He is survived by three siblings, Kenny Linton, Mike Dodds, Debi Grove and many friends and family.
May he Rest in Peace.
