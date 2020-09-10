James Douglas (Doug) Russell, 94, of Sutherlin, OR, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, just seven days after his birthday.
Doug was born on August 22, 1926 in Stettler, Alberta, Canada. He left school after nine years to farm with his father and later married “his best friend” Doris Irene Lagore on April 7, 1947. Two daughters were born in Canada, Dianne and Connie.
The family moved to Portland, Oregon in the fall of 1956 and Doug spent his entire working career there, working in a gas station, then owning one, then selling repair parts to gas stations. During this time a son, Scott, was born.
Upon retirement, they spent many years traveling the US and Canada in their motor home. Winters were spent in Sparkling Waters RV Park in Palm Springs area, where many friendships formed over the 25 years.
In 1991, they decided to move to Sutherlin to be closer to most of their grandchildren. Family was their number one love. Doug loved to travel, visit family and friends, and seldom met someone he couldn’t sit and visit with. He loved tinkering with anything mechanical and spent many hours restoring his mother’s 57 Chevy and displayed and drove it in many Blackberry Festivals. He could be found watching and helping anyone working on equipment.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gladys (Bignell) Russell; sister, Doris Russell Mogus; grandson, Greg Olsen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves his loving wife of 73 years, Doris of Sutherlin; sister, Dixie Johnson, Boise, ID; and three children, Dianne (Ted) Olsen, Connie Russell of Sutherlin, Scott (Cami) Russell of Woodburn; his six grandchildren, Gary (Tameka) Olsen, Dennis (Jenn) Olsen, Lisa (TJ) Hammerschmith, Bruce (Michelle) Olsen, Kathryn Russell, and Mary Russell; nine great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved being near, Haley, Ben, Bryce, Colby, Trent, Beau, Knox, Blane, and Kaleah.
Private graveside services are being held.
