On November 22, 2020, Jim Conn went to be with his Lord. Jim was born on October 6, 1939 to James E. “Jay” Conn and Crystal C. (Fenn) Conn in Roseburg, Oregon. The Conn’s were a pioneer family who settled in the French Settlement (now Melrose, Oregon) in 1855.
Jim was raised on a farm in Melrose, OR, raising turkeys, sheep, pigs, produce and feed for the livestock. On July 19, 1958 he married his childhood sweetheart Joyce Becker in Roseburg. They had three children Fredrick, Jennifer and James A. (Jay). On December 27, 1990, Jim married Jan Dietz in White City, Oregon, bringing three more kids into the family; Derrick, Diane and Darcy. Jim always put family first, avidly supporting his kids in all of their pursuits and instilling an appreciation for the outdoors. He was a 4-H leader, Cub Scout pack leader, arena announcer for countless horse shows and junior rodeos. He taught the value of hard work and to strive to be your best self. Jim shared his passions with all those around him and was an omnipresent leader in the community. He served as a member of the Roseburg School Board and director for the Roseburg YCC (Young Adult Conservation Corps).
Jim spent over 30 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, retiring in 1988 as a Master Chief Petty Officer, having served as a Command Master Chief for one year. He spent 31 years working for the Bureau of Land Management, retiring in 1994. He worked as a forestry technician in Douglas County, a safety/hazmat officer and an administrative officer.
Jim enjoyed traveling and had the privilege to explore all 50 states and 47 foreign countries. He and Jan spent many hours traveling this wonderful world together, enjoying every minute of it. Jim really enjoyed working with his high school class, the Roseburg High School class of 1957. The class members became a part of his family. Jim was a dedicated member of the Westside Christian Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joyce; and sister Louise. He is survived by his wife Jan; son Fred (Sherri); daughter Jennifer Haskell (Todd); son James A. “Jay” (Carolyn); son Derrick Dietz (Tami); daughter Diane Martin; daughter Darcy Wood; 23 grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; sister Jeanine Matthews; nieces, nephews and many friends. Jim did not have a brother, so God sent Darrell Sanders to serve that role – thanks buddy!
A memorial service will be held at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Blvd, Roseburg, Oregon; the date to be decided. Private interment will be held within the Roseburg National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jim would appreciate a donation to the RHS Class of 1957 Memorial Scholarship Fund. Forms will be available at the Westside Church office and the memorial service. Instructions for donation: Make checks payable to O.C.F. On the memo line, RHS ’57 S-158. Mail to: O.C.F. 1221 SW Yamhill St., suite 100, Portland, OR 97205.
Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
