Feb. 26, 1933-May 8, 2019
James “Jim” Miles of North Bend, OR, passed away at home May 8, 2019. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon, and spent much of his life in Glide, where he was a log truck driver.
Jim left the area and worked many years as an MHC manager in various locations. He retired in North Bend, Oregon, where he enjoyed the mild coastal climate and fishing areas.
He married Eva Cameron in 1952, and had a son, Ernest James and a daughter, Debra Ann. They divorced and he later remarried.
He was preceded in death by his parents James William “Jim” Miles; his mother, Mildred Juanita “Bonnie” Miles; and his two sisters, Carolyn Pellett and Diane Lewis.
Jim is survived by his wife Pat; and son, Ernest Miles; daughters, Debra and Kelly Miles; and step-sons, Lee, Duane, and James Ferren; as well as grandchildren and other relatives.
He did not want any services. He will be buried at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
