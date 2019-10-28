January 24, 1930 - August 24, 2019
James Booth, 89, of Glendale, Oregon, passed away August 24, 2019. James Glenn Booth was born in Mentor, Ohio, on January 24, 1930 to Willard A. Booth and Margaret Cox Booth. He had an older brother, John Willard Booth and a younger, brother Edward (Ted) Lodge Booth, who preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Myretta Salyer Osepian; his three children, Karen (Gary) Angiolet, Connie (Pete) Ney, and Stanley (Julie) Booth; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cecile Booth; and assorted nieces and nephews.
Jim and his family first moved to Oregon in the mid 1930s, where he started elementary school at Glendale, Elementary. They moved back to Ohio, but returned to Glendale, Oregon, where Jim completed high school in 1949.
Jim met Phyllis Osepian in 1953, when he came home after his time in Europe, where he served in the Army during the Korean War. Phyllis was working at the Azalea General Store owned by her parents and Jim was driving a logging truck. They were married March 30, 1956 and made a home on a piece of property Jim had purchased. They lived on that property for more than 63 years raising a family and many cows.
Jim Booth drove logging truck during the early years and when he came to the conclusion, he needed a steadier income he went to C&D Lumber and worked at the loader for 20 years or so.
Phyllis and Jim had three children, Karen, Connie, and Stanley. As they married and began families, he helped them build and modify their family homes.
Grandchildren include Ryan Jephson (36), Quentin (Leslie) Angiolet (35), Sarah (Christy) Jephson (33), Ian Angiolet (deceased), James (Jacoba) Booth (27) and Emily Booth (24). Each one has memories of getting off the school bus and hanging out with Grandpa and learning to drive the tractor. There are eight great-grandchildren: Auna, Jaxon, Lola, Kate-Lynn, Joe, Ruby, Bridger, and Brodie.
Jim Booth was on call for all kinds of things. He spent 12 years on the Glendale school board, rescued elderly women with plumbing problems, or stood in as best man at a friend’s weddings. His generosity, friendliness, and kindness earned him a place in his community and their hearts. He had time for everyone and enjoyed visiting with nieces and nephews, cousins, distant relatives, and some guy with a logging truck he’d just met. There were no strangers in Jim’s life and if you were a friend or family member you knew you mattered.
When Jim retired, he and Phyllis traveled widely around the United States in a 5th wheel with their oldest and dearest friends.
Jim’s story would not be complete without mentioning his paintings. He had always loved sketching and carving but after he retired, he began taking painting classes. He was generous with his art and would happily give his paintings away to good homes.
Services for James G. Booth were held at the Glendale Memorial Cemetery, August 30, 2019. He was laid to rest near his parents, brothers, and grandchildren.
